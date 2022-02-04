Penn National (PENN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped 0.7% during trading hours on Feb 3.

The company witnessed strong property level performance across all the segments on account of its omni-channel strength, technological investments and improvement in marketing capabilities. Also, solid contributions from its Barstool-branded retail sportsbooks added to the positives. Going forward, the company intends to integrate Barstool Sportsbook into theScore media app to boost customer acquisition prospects and drive growth.

In this regard, Jay Snowden, president and CEO, stated, “We remain encouraged by the ongoing visitation from younger demographics and are focused on reimagining our properties and offerings to enhance the entertainment appeal to this steadily growing segment of consumers.”

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 43.5%. However, the bottom line increased significantly from adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 7 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenues totaled $1,572.5 million, beating the consensus mark of $1,518 million and surged 53.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

The Northeast segment delivered revenues of $656.6 million, up 39.5% year over year. The South, West, Midwest, Interactive and Other segments’ revenues were $339.9 million, $138.7 million, $287.5 million, $157.6 million and $3.8 million, up 36.4%, 74.5%, 52.8%, 199.6% and 375% year over year, respectively.

Operating Headlines

During the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDAR rose 31.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $480.5 million. Adjusted EBITDAR margin, however, contracted 500 basis points to 30.6% from 35.6% a year ago.

Other Financial Information

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,863.9 million compared with $1,853.8 million as of Dec 31, 2020. Bank debt as of Dec 31, 2021, was $1,563.7 million, down from $1,628.1 million at 2020 end.

On Feb 1, 2022, the company approved a new share repurchase program worth $750 million to boost stockholders’ value. The initiative was a testament to the company’s long-term growth prospects and balanced approach in allocating capital to growth investments and offset dilution from stock-based compensation and other equity grants. The company stated the maturity of the program on Jan 31, 2025.

2021 Highlights

Total revenues in 2021 came in at $5,905 million compared with $3,578.7 million in 2020.

General and administrative expenses in 2021 came in at $1,352.9 million compared with $1,130.8 million in 2020.

In 2021, diluted EPS came in at $2.48 per share against ($5.00) reported in the previous year.

2022 Guidance

For 2022, the company anticipates net revenues in the range of $6.07-$6.39 billion. Adjusted EBITDAR for 2022 is expected in the range of $1.85-$1.95 billion.

