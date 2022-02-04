Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

- Zacks

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Winnebago Industries (WGO). WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.16. Over the past 52 weeks, WGO's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.37 and as low as 5.29, with a median of 8.93.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is WGO's P/B ratio of 1.94. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.71. WGO's P/B has been as high as 3.12 and as low as 1.76, with a median of 2.32, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that WGO has a P/CF ratio of 6.36. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. WGO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.55. Within the past 12 months, WGO's P/CF has been as high as 16.56 and as low as 5.77, with a median of 8.41.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Winnebago Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that WGO is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research