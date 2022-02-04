What's in the Offing for TuSimple (TSP) in Q4 Earnings?

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 9, after market close.

- Zacks

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.14 million, flat sequentially. The top line is likely to have been backed by continued improvements in asset utilization, contributions from new semi-trucks, solid customer relationships and the addition of logistics players.

Continued investment in technology and commercial development, coupled with equipment purchases and facility costs, are likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same for fourth-quarter 2021 is pegged at a loss per share of 52 cents, whereas it reported a loss of 54 cents in third-quarter 2021.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TuSimple this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TuSimple has an Earnings ESP of +9.32% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Genpact G has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 11, before market open. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Genpact has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average.

Genpact’s shares have gained 23.8% in the past year. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 14.8%.

Avis Budget CAR has an Earnings ESP of +3.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 14, after market close.

Avis Budget has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 301.9% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 19.4%.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 8, before market open.

S&P Global has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.1% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.

S&P Global’s shares have gained 27.5% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Genpact Limited (G): Free Stock Analysis Report



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research