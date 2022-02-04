Digital Turbine (APPS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Digital Turbine APPS is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 8.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is currently pegged at $353.10 million, whereas it reported $88.59 million in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 43 cents per share over the past 30 days. The bottom-line estimate suggests a surge of 104.76% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Digital Turbine delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.85%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

- Zacks

Factors to Consider

Digital Turbine’s fiscal third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from steady demand for its cloud-based mobile software offerings, as enterprises continued the shift from on-premise to cloud environments, fuelled by the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave.

Strength in the company’s on-device media business, supported by international growth in App Media, is expected to have aided the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

In the content media business, Digital Turbine’s partnership with Verizon VZ is expected to have helped Digital Turbine pull demand from its media partners in the United States in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The effects of the launch of first content products with Verizon are also expected to be reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

Digital Turbine’s international expansion, with the telecommunications company American Movil in Latin America and multiple OEMs in Asia, is expected to have driven top-line growth.

In the fyber business front, the company’s strategic investments in video rendering of mobile ads to capitalize on the global tailwinds of video ad formats are expected to have helped drive top-line growth.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Digital Turbine has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

