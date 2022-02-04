These Were The Ten Best-Performing Large-Cap Stocks Of January 2022

January 2022 ended on a positive note for U.S. equities, but not before pushing leading indices to record monthly loses. Last month, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 5.86%, 9.52% and 3.97%, respectively. However, like always, many individual stocks outperformed others. Such stocks have had a good start to the year and may continue moving forward. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing large-cap stocks of January 2022.

We used the January 2022 return data from finviz.com to rank the 10 best-performing large-cap stocks of January 2022. For our list, we have included only stocks with a market capitalization between $10 billion and $200 billion). Here are the 10 best-performing large-cap stocks of January 2022:

Activision Blizzard (>19%)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is an entertainment firm that creates, publishes and distributes video games. The developer has released many popular games, including Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Skylanders and more. Its shares have gained more than 16% in the last three months but are down over 22% in the last year. Activision Blizzard reported over $8 billion in revenue in 2020 and over $6.4 billion in 2019.

Pioneer Natural Resources (>20%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) has operations in the Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, Rockies and West Panhandle projects. Its shares have gained more than 20% in the last three months and almost 74% in the last year. Pioneer Natural Resources reported revenue of more than $7 billion in 2020 and over $9.6 billion in 2019.

ConocoPhillips (>22%)

Founded in 1875 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company explores, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas, liquefied natural gas and bitumen. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is committed to the effective and efficient exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Its shares have gained almost 24% in the last three months and over 106% in the last year. ConocoPhillips reported over $18 billion in revenue for 2020 and over $32 billion in 2019.

APA (>22%)

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company explores for oil and natural gas in the U.S., the U.K. and Egypt. APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) also conducts exploration activities offshore. Its shares have gained almost 19% in the last three months and over 111% in the last year. APA reported over $4.4 billion in revenue for 2020 and over $6.4 billion in 2019.

Hess (>24%)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in New York City, Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) is an oil and gas exploration and drilling company. It has the following business segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream. Its shares have gained over 11% in the last three months and over 61% in the last year. Hess reported over $7.4 billion in revenue for 2021 and over $4.1 billion in 2020.

EOG Resources (>25%)

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is an independent oil and gas company. EOG Resources explores, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company operates through the following geographical segments: the U.S., Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International areas. Its shares have gained over 17% in the last three months and over 95% in the last year.

Occidental Petroleum (>30%)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is a leader in applying advanced technology to boost production and access hard-to-recover reserves. Occidental Petroleum has the following business segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. Its shares have gained almost 20% in the last three months and over 77% in the last year.

Schlumberger (>31%)

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company offers technology, integrated project management, and information solutions. Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) has the following business segments: Well Construction, Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, and Production Systems. Its shares have gained more than 16% in the last three months and over 55% in the last year. Schlumberger posted over $22 billion in revenue for 2021.

Halliburton (>35%)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company offers exploration, development, and production-related products and services to the energy industry. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) serves the upstream oil and gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons to optimizing production. Its shares have gained more than 25% in the last three months and over 60% in the last year.

Zynga (>38%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is a mobile game developer that creates social games for the internet and social networking sites. Zynga is credited with developing several popular games, including Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and more. Its shares have gained more than 30% in the last three months but are down by over 15% in the last year.