These Are The Main Home Improvement and DIY Trends That Will Dominate The Market

According to U.S. data, $94.9 billion in building products were destined to new single-family and multifamily projects during 2019 alone —a number that has since increased, with analysts rather upbeat about 2022.

It is also evident that, after a boom, the global home improvement market will continue to grow consistently through 2027, as home renovation projects will provide an added boost to the construction sector in the U.S. as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects continue to surge.

So, what is it that lies ahead in the home improvement business, and what are the main DIY trends?

Studies show that do-it-yourself (DIY) projects are a prevalent consumer behavior. Their popularity is based on the fact that DIYers can be part of a community, and on the feeling of fulfillment and accomplishment for a job well done during a constructive pastime.

Gardening practices, lumber, and landscape management, as well as painting and the utilization of novel building materials, are set to be the central focus of the global home improvement market.

Further, e-commerce has acknowledged a significant spike as DIYers seek out to find seamless digital services.

Why is DIY and Home Improvement So Popular?

Remote work and a tendency to save money have made Americans more likely to spend more time at home. However, their record home improvement spending of $457 billion shows they are not just sitting at home watching Netflix.

DIYers kept themselves busy and created a more comfortable living space since they were spending more time in it. Some of the most common changes seen include the addition of home gyms, designated home office spaces, the installation of decks or pools, starting a garden, bedroom makeovers, and the repainting of living spaces.

Complete Bedroom Makeovers

One of the main trends that started during the DIY boom and is certainly picking up the pace is personalized bedroom makeovers. With travel bans preventing people from experiencing the comfort of a hotel room, the opportunity to bring Pinterest boards to life arises.

Transforming bedrooms with cooling mattresses and new linens, or perhaps some candles and antique furniture are becoming customary for many Americans who are looking forcomfort, luxury, and style.

These improvements not only have provided aesthetic appeal but also ensure that Americans have a better quality of sleep —which in turn allows for a more productive day.

Kitchen Glow-Ups

Lockdown had caused a surge in social media cooks. There was a point when it became next to impossible to scroll through your feed without a picture of homemade banana bread popping up.

Senior economist Marine Sargsyan says that kitchen renovation “is consistently the most common project that homeowners undertake when they renovate.”

“While median spending has been flat for the past three years, it has been interesting to see investment in major remodels of large kitchens jump so significantly in the past year. On average, homeowners in the U.S. spend $12,000 on a kitchen remodel.”

Marble countertops, sleek finishings, and wooden accents were some of the popular trends that peeked for kitchen makeovers.

Gardening and Landscaping

Americans also tried their hand at gardening over the past year. From landscaped gardens to mini succulent collections, there has been an overall increase in exploring the world of botany.

When it comes to outdoor landscaping, Fernando Wong, one of the judges on Clipped, has said: “Outdoor beds and borders are wonderful ways to help define outdoor spaces and allow for flexibility when it comes to changing plants and flowers on a seasonal basis.”

“An outdoor bed is also perfect for adding a splash of color that can easily be maintained, while decorative borders allow you to integrate natural materials, such as stones and wood."

For those who live in apartments, easy-to-care-for plants such as succulents have proven extremely popular as they give living spaces a unique splash of earthiness, while being easy to maintain.

Simple Repainting

While not everyone can do a complete 180 on their homes, many opted for simply repainting their living spaces. From freshening up a sun-faded wall with a fresh coat to bold-colored accent walls, a simple paint job is able to transform a room.

However, repainting does not have to be just for walls, since countertops, cabinets, and even floors can be painted to completely transform the look of a home. With the right products and a little bit of creativity —and with the help of Youtube and Pinterest— people can mimic the finish of wood, stone, or marble.

Final Thoughts

Home renovations, no matter how small, are a way to improve your living space. By incorporating simple DIY projects into the process, Americans have not only been able to give their space a more personalized touch, but they have also given themselves room for growth –to learn a new skill and experience a sense of accomplishment.

From purchasing a high-quality mattress to complete garden makeovers, home improvements and DIY trends are set to be all over the media this year. With options to fit every budget and with styles to suit every aesthetic, people are sure to find a home improvement project that is perfect for them.