Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 27.66%. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 29.49%.

- Zacks

Factors to Note

Increased sales of Enphase Energy’s Storage Systems buoyed by solid demand in the solar market are expected to have boosted its shipments. This in turn is projected to boost the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, the growth of the Enphase installer network, the continued adoption of the high-power IQ 7A product and the growing strength of its AC module partnerships are expected to have bolstered Enphase’s top-line performance.

Further, Enphase started shipping IQ 7+ microinverters to installers in early October. Also, the company introduced Enphase storage systems in both Germany and Belgium in the third quarter. These must have boosted its fourth-quarter revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $403.1 million, suggesting growth of 52.2% from the year-ago quarter.

In December 2021, Enphase started production shipments of IQ8 Microinverters for customers in North America. Notably, the price of IQ8 is higher than IQ7 microinverters, which is likely to have offset increased logistics and component costs. This may have aided its margins in the to-be-reported quarter, thereby boosting its earnings. The aforementioned optimism for the company’s revenue growth also makes us optimistic about its bottom-line performance in the fourth quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 11.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enphase Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Here are three solar players that are yet to release their Q4 numbers:

First Solar FSLR currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its Q4 earnings, pegged at $1.07, implies a year-over-year slip of 0.9%.

The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.8%. First Solar has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.01%.

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its Q4 earnings, pegged at $1.29, implies a year-over-year improvement of 31.6%.

The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 21.1%. SolarEdge has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.26%.

SunPower SPWR currently has an Earnings ESP of -145.46% and a Zacks Rank #4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its Q4 earnings, pegged at 4 cents, implies a year-over-year decline of 71.4%.

The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 34.1%. SunPower has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 113.33%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



First Solar, Inc. (FSLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research