We’re Not Talking Enough About Developer Burnout

For me, burnout first came years ago when I was part of a tiny startup fighting to survive. The team was small, the product still bespoke and struggling to find customer scale, and it felt like I slept with one eye open to monitor a blinking terminal window filled with unpredictable behavior. I was trapped in an escape room of my own making, and the only way out was trying to make customers and investors happy by writing even more instant tech debt. I started to resent my coworkers who got to sleep full nights, and I wondered why any of it even mattered, dreaming of starting anew.

Today, just acknowledging the notion of burnout for software developers comes with a caveat. Unlike essential workers, risking their own health to serve others, many developers spent lockdown in the same space they did before—hands on the keyboard, waiting for their IDE to start—in relative safety. Claiming coder burnout may also be burdened with survivor’s guilt, feeling like frontline workers have lost or sacrificed so much more.

And it’s true that developers have reasons to consider themselves fortunate: Our profession as a whole has grown, in fact, technology salaries have hit all-time highs, per Dice’s 2022 Tech Salary Report. Software developer salaries jumped by over 8% over the previous year, and web developer salaries jumped by over 21% as companies rushed to move products and services online. Technologists dissatisfied with their salary dropped down to a mere 10%, from a previous year at 30%.

But it’s also undeniable that many in IT and tech are at an emotional and physical breaking point. Developer burnout during COVID-19 is said to be over 80%. And reports of tech resignations are even outpacing healthcare resignations, with surveyed developers pointing to a lack of diversity and unwelcoming company culture contributing to reasons for leaving their job.

