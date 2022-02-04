Paylocity (PCTY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Paylocity's (PCTY) Q2 results reflect benefits from better sales executions, and the company's sustained investments in technological upgrades and product innovation.
Paylocity Holding PCTY reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved 64.1% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 39 cents per share.
Paylocity’s revenues improved 34% year over year to $196 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $187.9 million. The top-line growth can be attributed to a 34% increase in recurring revenues (99.5% of total revenues), which totaled $195 million. However, interest income on funds held for clients rose 6.4% to $1 million.
Quarterly Details
Paylocity’s non-GAAP gross profit was $134.7 million, up 33.8% year over year. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 10 basis points (bps) year over year to 68.7%.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 33.3% from the year-ago quarter to $46.6 million. However, adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.8% contracted 10 bps.
Non-GAAP operating income increased to $36.6 million from $25.1 million reported in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 150 bps to 18.7%.
Balance Sheet & Other Details
Paylocity exited the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $84.1 million compared with the previous quarter’s $66.4 million. As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had no long-term debt.
During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company generated $31 million of cash through operating activities.
Outlook Update
For the fiscal third quarter, Paylocity expects revenues of $239-$243 million, indicating approximately 30% growth from the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $77-$80 million.
The company raised its fiscal 2022 guidance. It is now expecting revenues of $829-$834 million, suggesting approximately 31% growth from fiscal 2021, compared with the prior estimate of $815-$820 million.
Adjusted EBITDA is now expected in the band of $220-$224 million compared with the prior estimate of $216-$220 million for fiscal 2022.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Paylocity currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector include the iPhone maker Apple AAPL, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices ADI and Axcelis Technologies ACLS, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 3.6% to $1.43 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 5.9% to $6.15 per share in the past seven days.
Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 20.3%. AAPL stock has appreciated 25.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.79 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 7 cents to $7.53 per share in the past 30 days.
Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%. Shares of ADI have gained 7.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis Technologies fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 16 cents to 84 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 8.5% to $2.67 per share in the last 90 days.
Axcelis’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 24.1%. Shares of ACLS have rallied 63.8% in the past year.
