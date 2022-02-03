7 Best New Stocks on Robinhood Making Waves on the Platform

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing is a high-risk, high-reward activity that requires a lot of research and time. But what if you could invest in the best new stocks with just a few clicks? The Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ) app offers stocks to buy and sell, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options and more. Robinhood stocks are an appealing option for investors looking for an easy way to trade.

It also provides instant access to your funds with no minimum balance required. The app has garnered much attention because it allows users to invest in the stock market without paying any fees whatsoever.

The app is the fastest way to start investing. Users can buy stocks, ETFs or options with just one tap on their phone. Along with being an easy-to-use platform, Robinhood also offers commission-free trading on U.S stocks and ETFs, so you don’t have to spoil yourself by getting a headache over buying and selling stock.

It’s one of the most popular apps among millennials because many of them spent their stimulus money on investing. They also love the app because it’s easy to use and has a clean design.

Investing is no longer just for the rich. With the advent of social media, millennials are becoming more aware of investment opportunities they can take advantage of. The only issue is they don’t know how to invest their money and where to start. Reddit has been a great source for them to learn about investing and get advice, and Robinhood has been their trading platform of choice.

Here are seven companies that are attracting a lot of attention on the Robinhood app that you should know about:

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC

(NASDAQ: Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX

(NYSE: Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT

(NASDAQ: Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD

(NASDAQ: Doximity (NYSE: DOCS

(NYSE: Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY )

(NYSE: ) GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB

Robinhood Stocks: Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

As President of the United States, Donald Trump had a significant impact on the U.S. and the world. His decisions led to many changes in U.S. policies and impacted other aspects of our lives, such as social media, privacy and censorship. Most recently, this has manifested with Trump’s plans to create a social media company.

Trump has said he wants to launch a new platform called “Truth Social” that will allow people to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” This venture will be done through Trump Media & Technology Group. The company will be going public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC), an umbrella company for various internet-related enterprises.

Trading of Digital World Acquisition Corp. was briefly halted after volatility set in following heavy trading volume. That’s because the stock’s price skyrocketed on news of the merger. DWAC’s stock went as high as $52 when the deal became public knowledge.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) have banned Trump for inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. However, the former president’s new media venture is preparing to launch Truth Social on Feb. 21. Regardless of where you find yourself in this debate, it is one of the most talked-about stocks changing hands on the Robinhood app.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX)

Roblox is a game-making platform that enables users to create and play with others. It also has an online community where players can talk to each other, create games and participate in various activities.

Roblox does not have any particular subject matter or theme, as it is up to the player’s imagination to decide what they want the game to be about. It also provides tools for players who want more guidance on making their games.

People did not have anything to do during the pandemic. They were afraid to leave their homes or go outside due to the risk of catching Covid-19. Naturally, with many people staying inside for days on end with nothing to do, gaming stocks like RBLX benefited considerably.

Roblox, a gaming giant in San Mateo, has seen a surge of popularity and remains ahead of the pack in this area. Business is going well, and you can look forward to the company reaching new heights.

The only issue investors might have with Roblox is the post-pandemic return to normal. For example, people are going back to movie theatres. We can see that with the ticket sales of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has become the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time. At the same time, attendance for sporting events is sky-high. That means fewer people are at home playing video games.

However, the growth of gaming is a secular trend. The market will only grow from here. That’s why the momentary blip in the stock price is not a reason to stay away. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Roblox finds itself among top Robinhood stocks.

Robinhood Stocks: Rent the Runway (RENT)

Rent the Runway is a popular clothing rental company that offers a wide range of items. The company has been in operation for more than ten years and has expanded to provide clothes for all occasions.

Rent the Runway’s services are available in cities across the United States and Canada and internationally in London, Tokyo, Sydney and Paris. It has been operating for over ten years and has expanded to provide clothes for all occasions.

We live in a world where people are looking for fancy threads to wear, which has led to increased demand for nice clothes. However, the pandemic did a number on companies offering these services. The company’s subscribers dropped from 133,000 to 55,000 at the height of the pandemic.

Despite Rent the Runway’s optimism about their future this year, it’s difficult to ignore the costs they’ve faced in recent years. The company only had $157.5 million in revenue last year, which was substantially down from $256.9 million in revenue in 2019.

The company is clearly struggling, and the stock price reflects this. In the long run, though, sales of designer apparel on e-commerce sites should do well. It’s just that we are in the early stages of our economic recovery.

The good thing is we are close to full employment in the United States at the moment. So, it is only a matter of time before Rent the Runway starts trekking upward again.

Allbirds (BIRD)

Allbirds, the wool shoe company, was founded in San Francisco and now has New York and London locations. They are a B Corporation, which means they are a cause-conscious company that invests in social and environmental sustainability practices.

Sustainable shoemaker Allbirds opened its first day of trading with a 91% increase in its share price, making the company worth $4.1 billion by the end of the day. But Allbirds’ net loss has been steadily increasing, reaching a total of $25.9 million in 2020. So, it’s not out of the woods as yet.

Considering the numbers, investors might scratch their heads as to why BIRD finds itself on this list of Robinhood stocks. For that, you need to consider the power of sustainable investing.

The environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing trend is increasing in popularity. It is becoming more and more common for people to prioritize investing in sustainable or ethical companies.

There are many reasons why this is happening, but the most significant reason is millennials. This group has grown up with technology, and they want to make sure their investments are ethically sound before they put their money into them.

ESG investing has become a popular topic because it has changed how companies approach sustainability within their business practices. Therefore, lowering carbon emissions is an important investing theme you need to keep in mind.

For now, the company is reporting massive losses. However, that could change soon if the theme attracts cause-conscious consumers. The company’s blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) is indicative of the seismic shift we already see toward ESG investing.

Robinhood Stocks: Doximity (DOCS)

Doximity is a digital platform that provides tools for medical professionals in the U.S. to work with one another, organize patient care and monitor the latest news and research in medicine. It is a great service that can make for a more efficient workplace.

The use of technology to expand medical care options has become more prevalent in recent years. For example, telemedicine is used as a means to reduce costs, increase access and improve patient experience. It helps doctors offer the same care patients would receive in-person without having them come into contact with a health professional or their office.

Telemedicine is commonly used to reduce costs for both non-clinical and clinical services. Insurance companies often reimburse patients for these services.

But telemedicine itself has the potential to bring down the cost of health care. It is less expensive to treat people remotely than when they are physically in the same room with a health professional.

Telemedicine tends to be economical for many people who want to utilize a non-traditional medical option. Plus, there are instances when patients find it better to receive care in their home rather than traveling to a doctor or having healthcare professionals come to them.

Plus, it’s clear telehealth is on the rise since the Covid-19 pandemic began. For instance, in April 2020, people used telehealth for office visits and outpatient care 78 times more than they did in February 2020. Therefore, among healthcare stocks on Robinhood, DOCS presents a unique opportunity.

Warby Parker (WRBY)

The aging population and the rise in screen-addicted individuals has created an optimal opportunity for eyeglasses manufacturers and retailers. Because many people are looking to purchase eyewear in light of these trends, there is a largely untapped opportunity available to retailers who sell eyeglasses.

Warby Parker has an innovative approach to eyewear with affordable glasses in designer styles. And like Allbirds, they are also a B Corporation. Warby Parker donates one pair of glasses for every pair sold, making them one of the world’s largest distributors of prescription eyeglasses.

The company has a strong focus on customer experience. It wants to make sure its customers are not only satisfied with the product they bought, but also with the service they received during the purchase process.

The founders of Warby Parker wanted to create an alternative to big-box retailers like Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) or Costco (NASDAQ: COST ), where people would have limited options when it came to buying eyeglasses or sunglasses. That makes it an intriguing option for millennials, and therefore it is a unique prospect among Robinhood stocks.

Warby Parker has made it simple to purchase affordable glasses of good quality. The brand was founded in 2010 and has expanded to 150 stores nationwide. In 2018, Warby Parker’s net revenue was about $270 million, and in 2020 it was roughly $400 million.

The company is growing, even as disruptions in the supply chain have hurt it. It wants to keep loyal customers coming back year after year while also adding new people it can retain for a very long time.

Robinhood Stocks: GitLab (GTLB)

GitLab is a software development platform that provides both Git and Subversion. It’s one of the most popular DevOps tools on the market today because of its emphasis on collaboration and security. GitLab has a free version of its DevOps platform, which allows you to work on code, package it, release it and monitor it.

Customers can choose to run GitLab on any server, in the cloud or through the GitLab-hosted service. The company makes money by offering a suite of premium features for enterprises with faster code reviews for $19 per user per month. For $99, users also get access to security and compliance features.

“Our future success depends, in part, on our ability to convert users of our free product offering into paying customers by selling additional products, and by upselling additional subscription services,” the company said after GTLB stock debuted.

GitLab is doing well, and it’s thriving. Its IPO had more success than expected, which led to a 35% jump in share price. The stock price ended its first trading day at $103.89, so GitLab’s market cap finished at $14.9 billion.

However, GTLB has given up many of its gains since its IPO. That makes it an enticing buy, considering its business model and strategic importance.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio. Faizan does not directly own the securities mentioned above.

