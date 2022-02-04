Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $20.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.35% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 7.75% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.84% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Vishay Intertechnology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 121.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $825 million, up 23.65% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vishay Intertechnology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vishay Intertechnology is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Vishay Intertechnology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.21, so we one might conclude that Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, VSH's PEG ratio is currently 0.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Discretes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

