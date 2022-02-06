Best Penny Stocks To Buy This Week? 5 Names You Should Know Now

Penny Stocks for Your Mid-February Watchlist

If you’re making a penny stocks watchlist right now, there is a lot to consider. Because penny stocks are so reactive, investors need to fully understand how they move and how to take advantage.

First and foremost, traders need to know what events are impacting the stock market right now. This includes inflation, interest rates, geopolitical tensions in regard to Ukraine, and the pandemic at large. All of these have combined to make the stock market extremely volatile. Now, when it comes to penny stocks, volatility is often a desired factor. This is because it allows investors to make money in the upswing and downtrends.

That strategy is known as swing trading, and tends to be the most popular way to trade penny stocks. In addition to the above information, investors need to know their own tolerance for risk. This means knowing whether you are more or less inclined to invest in riskier penny stocks.

While all small-caps are risky to some extent, some are more so than others. And knowing the difference will help you to achieve your investing goals. So, as we continue to barrel further into 2022, there is a lot to keep in mind. But, with all of this considered, making money with penny stocks can be much easier than previously imagined.

Penny Stocks to Watch This Week

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SENS)

For the last week, we’ve taken a closer look at certain biotechnology companies and Senseonics remains a constant on the watch list. If you’re new to the company, let’s get you up to speed. Senseonics is developing and advancing its Eversense glucose monitoring platform. It’s designed to monitor glucose levels via sensors, then send data to patients via mobile application.

Right now there are a few things to watch with Senseonics. First, earlier this year the company reiterated its 2021 earnings guidance. It expects net revenue to come in a range between $12 million and $15 million. While the market awaits the formal numbers, there is another potential catalyst to keep in mind.

That is related to a Food & Drug Administration decision. Senseonics has explained the FDA review phase for its 180-day continuous glucose monitoring system in the U.S. According to the company, all questions have been answered, and “a decision regarding approval” is expected “soon,” says Senseonics.

“We understand that the FDA is at full capacity managing the backlog of COVID-19 related filings creating longer than expected review timelines. We are confident a decision regarding approval of the 180-day system will be made in the coming weeks as the FDA continues to clear out the backlog,” said Tim Goodnow, President, and CEO, in a January 4th update.

With the countdown in progress for earnings and an FDA decision, SENS stock could be one to watch heading into this week.

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR)

Thanks to the recent stock market sell-off, there are plenty of household names trading below $5. These “household stocks” range from popular retailers like Party City to fashion companies like Express. Whether or not the beaten-down prices make these “undervalued” is yet to be seen as we head into earnings season.

Express, in particular, has continued deploying its growth strategy. Blending digital and physical retail sales, Express is working to come out of the pandemic anew. There’s still a longer road to travel especially after the company’s last few earnings reports. Express has come up short of expectations. However, heading into the first quarter of the year, the market has started paying attention, keeping CEO Tim Baxter’s December comments in mind:

“Our results provide tangible evidence that the versatility, quality, and value of our product is resonating with consumers. I am confident that we will continue to deliver positive comparable sales and gross margin expansion versus 2019 in the fourth quarter.”

The next round of Q4 and full-year financials from Express will give the market a better idea of what to expect in early 2022.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI)

Palisade Bio Inc. is a penny stock that has seen 90% in losses in the past year. Despite this, shares of PALI stock have begun to trend upward in the past few days. If you’re not familiar, Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on therapies to help those with different gastrointestinal issues.

The company has several products that are currently in the pipeline including its lead asset, LB1148. On December 8th, the company was granted a new patent covering its protease inhibitor, LB1148, as mentioned above.

“This new patent adds to Palisade Bio’s growing intellectual property (IP) estate for LB1148 and continues to support our clinical studies of LB1148 in surgery patients. It specifically covers the use of LB1148 for the lead indications for which we plan to seek approval. This additional IP protection for LB1148 is a major milestone as we advance our clinical pipeline and provide further data from our study of LB1148 for GI surgery patients.” The CEO of Palisade Bio, Tom Hallam, Ph.D.

All of this is exciting news although it’s important to consider that PALI stock is highly volatile. But, if this fits your risk profile, then PALI could be worth adding to your list of penny stocks to watch.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG)

Vinco Ventures is a penny stock that we have covered numerous times in the past few months. Aside from its business model, BBIG stock is often mentioned as a trending Reddit penny stock. In the past few trading days, shares of BBIG have increased by around 10.5%. This is quite a significant gain and shows that there is sizable bullish sentiment surrounding BBIG stock right now. In the past few days when we’ve covered BBIG, we’ve noted the reasons why investors are interested. One of the main focuses for investors is Vinco’s role in the Metaverse.

It has done this through its latest spinoff blockchain tech company known as Cryptyde. The company has the goal of taking Cryptyde public with the ticker symbol TYDE. This is a big deal, and one of the aspects of BBIG that investors are highly focused on. Aside from this, the company also is working on growing Lomotif. This is a platform that aims to compete with TikTok, in the video-sharing space. All of these prospects are positive and continue to show why investors are watching BBIG stock.

However, it is worth noting that it is highly volatile. Because it is the subject of major speculation, it is not uncommon to see shares of BBIG stock fluctuate in the double-digit percentage points in a given trading day. Considering this, will BBIG be on your penny stocks watchlist moving forward?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI)

Another penny stock that we have been covering extensively over the past year or so is Farmmi Inc. While FAMI stock has seen multiple major gains and losses during that time, it has remained highly popular. Now, in the past six months, shares of FAMI stock have dropped by over 50%.

This is the result of Covid affecting its market as well as other issues. But, in the past few months, the company has seen sizable growth in its export market. It has in that time, signed multiple contracts with both new and returning customers for its products. If you’re not familiar, Farmmi Inc. is a provider of edible fungi products such as Shiitake mushrooms and Mu Er mushrooms.

While its performance throughout 2021 was nothing to write home about, investors are excited about the future of the company. Keep in mind that FAMI is also subject to a sizable amount of volatility due to its trending nature. But, if that is something you’re comfortable with, FAMI stock could be worth watching for you.

Which Penny Stocks Are You Watching Right Now?

With a solid understanding of the current market trajectory, knowing how and where to find penny stocks to buy is crucial. If we consider just how challenging of a time it is to invest in penny stocks, we can see that there is a lot to know. But, with a proper trading strategy, making money with penny stocks can be much easier than previously imagined.

So, always consider what is going on in the stock market and think outside of the box to take advantage. Also keep in mind that penny stocks will likely remain volatile in the near future. With all of the events going on as mentioned, we should continue to see market fluctuations over the next few months. So, with all of that in mind, which penny stocks are you watching right now?

