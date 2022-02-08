Webinar Invite: Nicole Smith-Ludvik, The Star Of Emirates Airline's Viral Ad Campaigns, On How To Conquer Your Fears

Nicole Smith-Ludvik will share her unique life story to inspire others with her message of hope, positivity, and courage.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nicole Smith-Ludvik, the woman who shot to fame by standing atop Dubai’s Burj Khalifa for an Emirates Airline ad campaign, will be our guest for the next edition of the Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar series, Against All Odds, on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7pm (UAE). To reserve your spot, please register here

Nicole Smith-Ludvik standing atop Dubai’s Burj Khalifa for an Emirates Airline ad campaign

As entertaining as her antics on the world’s tallest building have been, it’s worth noting that Smith-Ludvik has overcome many personal struggles to get to where she is today as a professional skydiver and stuntwoman who holds a world record for being the youngest person ever to skydive in all 50 of the United States.

As someone who is now considered to be a social media influencer and motivational speaker, Smith-Ludvik will speak with Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Tamara Pupic on Against All Odds to explain the perseverance, determination, and drive needed to overcome one’s fears and thus eventually realize success, using her own life experiences as an example.

Despite being critically injured in a car accident when doctors said she was unlikely to survive yet alone walk again, Smith-Ludvik has since fully recovered, with her tapping into her mental and emotional strength to lead what is a successful life and career today.

Smith-Ludvik draws on her unique life story to inspire others with her message of hope, positivity, and courage. To reserve your spot for the Entrepreneur Middle East Live's Against All Odds webinar with Nicole Smith-Ludvik, at 7pm (UAE) on Thursday, February 10, 2022, please click here.

