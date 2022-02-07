How Two Founders Are Revolutionizing the TikTok Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

TikTok has exponentially grown its presence as a social media platform over the last few years and has provided us with much needed entertainment over the course of the pandemic. It has paved the way for a new generation of celebrities who are mostly a collection of Gen Z influencers. This in turn brought an increasing demand from both brands and influencers alike for various services to enhance their presence across the web.

Influencers on TikTok have increasingly demanded additional monetization solutions in order to turn their entertainment career into a more tangible source of revenue so as to turn their passion in to a fulltime job.

Likewise, brands are eager to see what TikTok influencers have to offer when it comes to producing engaging short-form campaigns that are able to promote their product or service with a rapid viral scale.

This ever-increasing demand from both fronts on TikTok has shown a need for a professional company with a lot of past experience in the field to fulfil the needs of both brands and influencers alike on TikTok. In comes 15Talent, a highly polished influencer marketing agency with decades of combined experience to deliver just that.

Who are 15Talent?

15Talent roots stem from its predecessor which was established as a YouTube network back in 2012, they had managed over 40,000 YouTubers and ran around 20,000 successful branded campaigns for businesses. After a successful exit, the founders thought TikTok was the next step forward. With over a decade of expertise in the Gen Z sector coupled with one of their founders having over 10 million TikTok followers, they knew that they had a complete 360-degree view from both perspectives in relation to brands and influencers. This brings for creators by creators to new heights.

This depth of knowledge has now made them the fastest-growing TikTok marketing agency across the globe, which strives to exceed expectations when generating compelling campaigns that well-known companies such as Universal and Pepsi have come to rely on.

15Talent has experience within various industries, including fashion, toys, homeware, gadgets, pets, and more, and it seems like no challenge is too great for them.

They are the world's first TikTok agency that promises over a million views on every single branded post created using their premium influencer network. Well, let that sink in.

In early 2020, 15Talent had a $1 million internal cash injection and then swiftly established the groundwork for what now covers two continents. They deal with influencers and brands worldwide and cover all vital advertising categories and have influencers within the network that have as many as a 100 million followers.

Their internal subsidiary brands, which encompass the pet, fashion, toys, electronics, homeware, and culinary sectors, enable them to be more involved and understand brand needs by creating premium influencer marketing.

How 15Talent benefits influencers and brands

15Talent offers influencers more ways to generate revenue than any TikTok agency currently in service today. On average the influencers that 15Talent represents generate over $20,000 per month. The financial side of things is nice of course but their services don’t stop there. Upon sign up, 15Talent sends every single one of its influencers a professional lighting package and in certain instances even brand-new iPhones. This allows its influencers to further elevate their content from day one. The company also creates individual websites, handles merch sales, hosts ticketed events and overall encapsulates every aspect of making sure that its influencers are treated like the celebrities that they are.

15Talent offers brands guarantees and assurances that put it at the forefront of its competition, one of which is its guarantee to deliver a minimum of 1 million views on every branded post. Having worked over 10,000 successful campaigns spanning across multiple categories and continents, we can be rest assured that the management behind 15Talent know what they are doing. The business prides itself on its impressive inventory of case studies, some of which have delivered a return of more than 50 times.

Meet the founders of 15Talent

Gabriela Blukacz – Founder and Chief Operating Officer

Gabriela Blukacz is a 21-year-old celebrity influencer that shares a love for business as much as she does for entertainment. Her extensive knowledge in influencer development is reflected in the crown jewel of her work, a TikTok account title GabiFaye that has amassed over 10 million followers in less than 2 years. The Gabi Faye brands has seemingly revolutionized what it means to create TikToks and this is evident by the impeccable and professional quality of her videos that each generate millions of view per post. 100s of leading brands have come to trust and rely on her TikTok account which stands as proof to why Gabriela truly understands the needs of both influencers and brands within the industry.

Kamran Sankey – Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Kamran Sankey is a 28-year-old heavy hitter within the influencer marketing industry, don’t let the age fool you as he’s been involved within this space since the age of 17. In his time, he has managed over 40,000 influencers and pioneered technologies that a lot of major agencies utilize to this day. Kamran found a gap in the market in 2020 when he noticed there were only a few companies that offered a professional and reliable service for brands and influencers alike on TikTok. His obsession with perfecting every aspect of his work is reflected in the service he delivers through 15Talent. The case studies listed on the company’s website are a testament to his craft.