Burgerama Raises INR 5 Crore In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Delivery focused, fast-casual burger brand, Burgerama, has raised INR 5 crore in pre-Series A led by Anicut Angel Fund with participation from new and existing investors.

Company handle

The funds will be used to expand the brand’s geographical presence across north India along with entering cities like Mumbai and Bangalore. Some part of the funds would help strengthen the supply chain and product standardization, creation of a franchise ready operation model and to acquire talent, bolster marketing and develop backend operations to sustain and support the next phase of growth.

Founded in early 2018, the founders Kabir Bose, Vivek Prakash and Viraaj Badhwar decided to use their individual expertise to create the quintessential cheeseburger experience they craved for. A strong combination of their expertise and skills learnt through their years in the corporate sector such as management, business expansion, operations and finances alongside immense passion led to the launch of Burgerma's first outlet in October, 2018, said a statement.

“A burger lover's haven, Burgerama is the first Indian brand to recreate the quintessential, crave-worthy American cheeseburger experience. Being focused on consistency, hygiene and reduction of order preparation time has allowed us to grow our business by more than five times over the pandemic. This second round of funding from Anicut Angel Fund displays the confidence our investors have shown in the vision of expanding our business across the country and beyond,” said Kabir, co-founder and CEO, Burgerama.

“Since the beginning of Burgerama, the founders have stuck to the core mission of consistently delivering excellent, flavourful burgers and sides in a clean, system driven and highly scalable manner. With the changing Indian customer’s taste palette and preferences for an international food and dining experience, Burgerama is strategically placed and aligned with the present consumer demands and will definitely make its space in the F&B industry,” said Ashvin Chadha, co-founder and managing partner, Anicut Capital.

The brand has more than four kitchen outlets in Delhi NCR serving authentic classic cheeseburgers in eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging.