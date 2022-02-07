Gobble Raises $1.3 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Social food ordering platform Gobble has raised $1.3 million in a Seed round co-led by BEENEXT and Flash Ventures.

Pexels

Gobble will use the funds to launch its platform across colleges, expand its tech and product team to scale, as well as improve the value proposition for restaurant partners. The platform was founded in 2021 by Ashwin Purushottam and Domenico Tan.

Gobble is on a mission to bring people together over food. It is tackling reduced social interaction among university students through its group ordering and food-gifting features.

“Through Gobble, we are building APAC’s first social food ordering platform built around food and friends. We not only benefit the end-users but also our restaurant partners through group orders,” said Ashwin Purushottam, founder and CEO of Gobble.

“The team is bringing a very human and local angle to food ordering and gifting, while offering a completely new experience compared to the existing food platforms. We are excited about the strong team with deep experience and are impressed by their early execution,” said Lorenzo Franzi, founding partner, Flash Ventures.

With the social-food ordering market expected to grow to $4.5 billion in southeast Asia by 2025, Gobble is the only player that focuses on group-based social ordering.