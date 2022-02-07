LivePerson (LPSN) Stock Jumps 7.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

LivePerson LPSN shares soared 7.3% in the last trading session to close at $26.92. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks.

- Zacks

LivePerson’s stock appreciated on continued optimism surrounding the demand for its products. The company is benefiting from the accelerated digital transformation projects across a number of industries amid the ongoing pandemic crisis. Organizations have been reconfiguring their set-up for enabling a meaningful connection with consumers.

Also, healthy demand for its LiveEngage product from contact center businesses has been a key growth driver. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches and increased pricing have boosted its top-line performances over the last few quarters.

This customer-service technology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -5000%. Revenues are expected to be $123.74 million, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For LivePerson, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LPSN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research