New Strong Buy Stocks for February 7th

BCC, CPRI, CIVI, SAH, and ARCO have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on February 7, 2022.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings CPRI: This company that provides women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Civitas Resources (CIVI): This carbon neutral oil & gas producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive SAH: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados ARCO: This company that operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



