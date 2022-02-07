Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th

CIVI and MBWM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on February 7, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

- Zacks

Civitas Resources CIVI: This carbon neutral oil & gas producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company that serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.15%, compared with the industry average of 2.52%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

