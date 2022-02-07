Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th
CIVI and MBWM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on February 7, 2022
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
Civitas Resources CIVI: This carbon neutral oil & gas producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Civitas Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Civitas Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civitas Resources, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Civitas Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Civitas Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Civitas Resources, Inc. Quote
Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company that serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.15%, compared with the industry average of 2.52%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Mercantile Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
