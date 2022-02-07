Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 7th
SAH, BCC, and SUN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on February 7, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
Sonic Automotive SAH: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote
Sonic Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.23, compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Sonic Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote
Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.29, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PE Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Sunoco SUN: This master limited partnership carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.99, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)
