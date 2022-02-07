Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

Sonic Automotive SAH: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.23, compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.29, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sunoco SUN: This master limited partnership carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.99, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

