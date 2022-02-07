3 Medical Products Stocks Poised to Beat This Earnings Season

Despite the COVID-19 resurgences, so far, the fourth-quarter reporting cycle has exhibited improvement for the Medical Products companies within the broader Medical sector. It is worth mentioning that the Medical sector is expected to be one of the seven strongest earnings growth sectors for the fourth quarter.

Per the latest Earnings Preview, 33.9% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting nearly 53.7% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings till Feb 2. Earnings improved 10% year over year on 12.1% higher revenues. A total of 36.8% of the companies’ earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

This scorecard highlights stability in the United States, courtesy of continued economic reopening amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. However, this resurgence has resulted in supply chain-related disruption that still persists. Also, several of the COVID-affected international market are still suffering due to lower cash flows and challenging economic conditions.

The companies in the Medical Products space saw sequential decline in collective business with respect to the legacy base business in the third quarter. On a positive note, the fourth-quarter reporting cycle so far has shown recovery in terms of such business despite the COVID-19 resurgence. Substantial increase in vaccination drives has been helping people gradually get back to pre-pandemic normalcy. This, in turn, is likely to have resulted in somewhat of a recovery with respect to hospital visits and hospital base businesses in the ongoing reporting cycle, which in turn might have boosted non-COVID and elective legacy businesses of the Medical sector. Although companies are witnessing sequential recovery in their base businesses, the overall trend improvement is still below the pre-COVID level.

Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 resurgences and rise in the number of cases, testing, vaccine and therapeutic makers witnessed huge market adoption of their COVID-related healthcare support products and services in the fourth quarter. Diagnostic testing stocks have shown tremendous growth so far, led by an increase COVID-19 testing demand, in line with industry trends. For instance, in the fourth quarter, Abbott Laboratories’ ABT underlying legacy diagnostics business continued to improve. This was driven by strength in ABT’s COVID-19 testing-related sales on the back of strong demand for BinaxNOW, Panbio and ID NOW rapid testing platforms. Abbott’s rapid diagnostics and point of care diagnostics sales both rose organically.

- Zacks

Stocks Likely to Outshine Q4 Earnings Estimates

Given the high degree of diversity in the Medical Products industry, finding the right stocks with the potential to beat estimates might be quite a daunting task.

However, our proprietary Zacks methodology, makes this fairly simple.

We are focusing on stocks that have the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our research shows that for stocks with this combination, chances of a positive earnings surprise are as high as 70%.

Earnings ESP provides the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Here we present three stocks that are expected to beat earnings estimates in this reporting cycle.

Baxter International, Inc. BAX: Increased demand for acute therapies products due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), devices and associated consumables are likely to have driven Baxter’s Acute Therapies business’ fourth-quarter 2021 performance. BAX’s strong product portfolio, and the planned launch of therapies and products might get reflected in the fourth-quarter revenues.

The combination of Baxter’s Earnings ESP of +3.50% and a Zacks Rank #2 raises the possibility of an earnings surprise in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 17, before market open.

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC: Per the third-quarter 2021 earnings call, the company has been witnessing strengthening demand in the global dental and medical markets on the gradual reopening of practices and stable patient traffic globally over the past few months, even in countries with more stringent lockdown rules. This recovery trend is likely to have continued through the entire fourth quarter, thus boosting the company’s top line.

HSIC is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 15.

Henry Schein has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY: DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Consumables segment is likely to have witnessed improvement in revenues in the fourth quarter. Rebound in sales of all product categories might have contributed to the upside. Technologies & Equipment segment may have exhibited growth in the to-be-reported quarter, courtesy of recovery in across all product categories.

XRAY is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 28.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Free Stock Analysis Report



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research