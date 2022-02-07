Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

- Zacks

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is The Kroger Co. (KR). KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.93, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.51. Over the past 52 weeks, KR's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.17 and as low as 9.88, with a median of 12.92.

Investors should also note that KR holds a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.46. Over the past 52 weeks, KR's PEG has been as high as 2.14 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.63.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is KR's P/B ratio of 3.53. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.67. KR's P/B has been as high as 3.88 and as low as 2.57, with a median of 3.21, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KR has a P/S ratio of 0.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.27.

Finally, investors should note that KR has a P/CF ratio of 7.59. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. KR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.91. Over the past 52 weeks, KR's P/CF has been as high as 8.33 and as low as 4.11, with a median of 6.43.

Another great Retail - Supermarkets stock you could consider is Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Marks and Spencer Group is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.13 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.19. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 19.51 and average PEG ratio of 2.46.

MAKSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 54.10 and as low as 9.09, with a median of 11.80. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.21, as low as 0.15, with a median of 0.19.

Furthermore, Marks and Spencer Group holds a P/B ratio of 1.89 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.67. MAKSY's P/B has been as high as 2.31, as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.46 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Kroger Co. and Marks and Spencer Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KR and MAKSY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Kroger Co. (KR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MAKSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.