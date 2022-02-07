These Were The Ten Best Performing Small Cap Stocks In January 2022

2021 didn’t go very well for small-cap stocks. The S&P 500 returned over 28% in 2021, compared to almost 15% for the small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 index. However, experts believe that small-cap stocks (those with a market cap between $300 million and $2 billion) are poised for outsized returns in 2022 amid economic recovery. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing small cap stocks in January 2022.

Ten Best Performing Small Cap Stocks In January 2022

We have taken the January 2022 return data from finviz.com to come up with the ten best performing small cap stocks in January 2022. Following are the ten best performing small cap stocks in January 2022:

RPC (>30%)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company explores, produces and develops oil and gas properties. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has the following business segments: Technical Services and Support Services. Its shares are up over 32% in the last three months and almost 34% in the last one year. RPC is currently trading over $7.20 and has a 52-week high of $7.43.

Groupon (>31%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Chicago, it operates as a two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) works through two geographical segments: North America and International. Its shares are down over 12% in the last three months and over 36% in the last one year. Groupon is currently trading over $22.60 and has a 52-week high of $64.69.

Castlight Health (>32%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a healthcare navigation company. Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) operates comparison tools that show price and quality metrics for tests and procedures offered by healthcare providers. Its shares are up almost 27% in the last three months and over 11% in the last one year. Castlight Health is currently trading over $2 and has a 52-week high of $2.71.

Tidewater (>32%)

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. Its shares are up almost 11% in the last three months and over 17% in the last one year. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) is currently trading over $14.30 and has a 52-week high of $16.24. The company reported revenue of over $397 million in 2020 and over $480 million in 2019.

W&T Offshore (>32%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Houston, this company produces, explores, develops and acquires oil and natural gas properties. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) focuses on the Gulf of Mexico. Its shares are up over 1% in the last three months and almost 48% in the last one year. W&T Offshore is currently trading over $4.35 and has a 52-week high of $5.14. The company reported revenue of over $340 million in 2020.

Vinco Ventures (>38%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., it is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:BBIG) offers its products and services under several brands, including Purple Mountain Clean, HMNRTH, Royalty Streams, 911 Help Now and more. Its shares are down over 32% in the last three months and over 21% in the last one year. Vinco Ventures is currently trading over $3.15 and has a 52-week high of $12.49.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (>38%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Mass., it is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on novel cancer therapies. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) discovers, develops and commercializes first-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its shares are up almost 19% in the last three months but are down over 40% in the last one year. Karyopharm Therapeutics is currently trading over $9.60 and has a 52-week high of $17.39.

Riley Exploration Permian (>38%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., it is an independent oil and natural gas company. Riley Exploration Permian Inc (NYMARKET:REPX) focuses on high-growth energy exploration opportunities in the Permian Basin. Its shares are up almost 1% in the last three months but are down over 11% in the last one year. Riley Exploration is currently trading over $26 and has a 52-week high of $61.80.

Zogenix (>60%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., it is a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes CNS (central nervous system) therapies and products for treating orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its shares are up over 61% in the last three months and over 17% in the last one year. Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is currently trading over $26 and has a 52-week high of $26.57.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (>69%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Houston, it is an oilfield service company. Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NYSE:NEX) offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, special services, cementing, rig services and completion solutions. Its shares are up almost 41% in the last three months and over 64% in the last one year. It reported revenue of over $1.10 billion in 2020 and over $1.80 billion in 2019. NexTier Oilfield is currently trading over $6.30 and has a 52-week high of $6.63.