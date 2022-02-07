Terex (TEX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Terex Corporation TEX is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10, after market close.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $947 million, suggesting growth of 20.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings currently is at 54 cents per share, suggesting growth of 157.1% from the prior-year period’s reported number. Earnings estimates has moved down 1.8% in the past 30 days.

Q3 Performance

Terex’s third-quarter 2021 earnings and sales missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased year over year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.5%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Terex’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from robust booking and backlogs across its segments, margin expansion, strong customer demand as well as cost-reduction actions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Aerial Work Platforms segment’s fourth-quarter net sales is pegged at $453 million, calling for growth of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The segment is expected to have benefited from solid global demand for fleet replacement.

In the Genie business, globally, rental rates are rising, used equipment pricing remains strong and fleet utilization continues to improve on recovery in the aerials rental industry. The Utilities market is improving significantly, aided by strong demand across its end-markets of tree care, rental and investor-owned utilities. These tailwinds might contribute to the segment’s results for the December-end quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Material Processing segment’s net sales is pegged at $446 million for the October-December months, indicating an improvement of 22% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally.

Robust end-market demand across minerals processing, material handling and lifting, environmental and concrete are likely to have driven the segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. A solid product pipeline, expansion into newer geographies, delivery of innovative products and continued strong execution bode well for the segment.

Higher input costs, primarily of steel, might have affected the company’s margin in the period under review.

What the Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Terex this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Terex has an Earnings ESP of -2.54%.

Zacks Rank: Terex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Terex have gained 4% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.6%.

