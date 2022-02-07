Nucor (NUE) Wraps Up California Steel Buyout, Boosts Portfolio

Nucor Corporation NUE recently completed the acquisition of a majority ownership position in California Steel Industries, Inc. The company has bought a 50% equity interest from a subsidiary of Vale S.A. for a cash purchase amount of $400 million, adjusted for net debt and working capital at closing as well as a 1% equity ownership stake from JFE Steel Corporation.

The buyout is Nucor's second joint venture with JFE, following an automotive steel joint venture, which the companies have been operating in Mexico since 2020.

California Steel is a flat-rolled steel converter with the potential to manufacture more than two million tons of finished steel and steel products each year. It has five product lines that consist of hot-rolled, pickled and oiled, cold-rolled, galvanized and ERW pipe and serves end-use segments covering customers in the construction, service center and energy industries.

Nucor noted that this acquisition would boost its presence in the Western region and enhance its ability to produce a range of value-added sheet products for its modern economy.

Shares of Nucor have surged 107.2% in the past year compared with a 31.6% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nucor, in its last earnings call, said that demand remains strong for steel and steel products in its end-use markets and expects 2022 will be another year of strong profitability.

It envisions consolidated net earnings attributable to its shareholders in the first quarter of 2022 will be modestly lower from the record results in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company expects earnings for the steel mill segment to decline in the first quarter due to the lower profitability of its sheet mills. It sees further margin expansion and profitability for the steel products segment in the first quarter on improved backlog pricing reflecting higher steel costs. Earnings in the raw materials segment are projected to improve modestly in the first quarter on a sequential comparison basis due to the improved profitability of the direct reduced iron facilities.

