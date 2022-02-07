Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Bank of Nova Scotia in Focus

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is headquartered in Toronto, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 2.08% since the start of the year. The bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.79 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.32%. This compares to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 2.6% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.37%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $3.16 is up 10.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.92%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia's current payout ratio is 45%. This means it paid out 45% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BNS is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $6.61 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 5.76%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BNS is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

