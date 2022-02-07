Can BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

BCB Bancorp (BCBP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

- Zacks

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this community bank reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For BCB Bancorp, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.51 per share, which is a change of +27.5% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCB Bancorp has increased 6.25% because one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $1.99 per share represents a change of +3.65% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for BCB Bancorp versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 7.57% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, BCB Bancorp currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for BCB Bancorp have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 15.4% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

