Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

Apple AAPL: This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Apple has a PEG ratio of 2.24 compared with 2.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Toll Brothers TOL: This company that builds single-family detached and attached home communities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pfizer PFE: This company that discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

