Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Coca-Cola & salesforce

Monday, February 7, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ), The Coca-Cola Company ( KO ), and salesforce.com, inc. ( CRM ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Bank of America have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+47.9% vs. +31.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that efforts to improve revenues, rising loan demand, strong balance sheet and expansion into new markets are likely to aid Bank of America.

Opening new financial centers, enhancing digital capabilities, and a solid IB pipeline are other major catalysts. Impressive capital deployment activities have helped the company enhance its shareholder value. Low-interest-rate environment and normalization of trading business have been weighing on Bank of America’s margins.

Coca-Cola shares have gained +9.3% in the past six months against the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry’s rise of +4.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Coca-Cola continues to benefit from the ongoing recovery in markets that has led to the reopening of away-from-home channel.

Coca-Cola’s top line in the third quarter of 2021 benefited from price/mix and an increase in concentrate sales. KO is poised to gain from accelerating investments to expand digital presence. Pressures from higher supply chain costs, including transportation and commodity costs as well as higher marketing costs continue to stress Coca-Cola’s margins.

Shares of salesforce have lost -29.2% in the last three months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of -12.5%, however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment on the back of the ongoing digital transformation globally.

salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing products aligned with customer needs is also driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. The recent acquisition of Slack is likely to position the company as a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space. Stiff competition, however is a concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ), QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) and BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Cost Saving Efforts Aid Bank of America (BAC), Low Rates Ail



Coca-Cola's (KO) Digital Investments to Aid the Top Line



salesforce (CRM) Rides on Partnership Wins & Acquisitions



Featured Reports

Strategic Buyouts Aid Thermo Fisher (TMO) Amid Margin Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, the high synergy benefits of Thermo Fisher's latest acquisitions of PPD and PeproTech will drive profitability. However, the contraction of both margins raises apprehension.

Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on 5G Chips, Revenue Diversification

Per the Zacks analyst, Qualcomm is likely to benefit from the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and healthy traction in EDGE networking, driven by strength of the business model and revenue diversification.

Revenues, AUM Aid BlackRock (BLK), Higher Expenses a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, rising revenues, acquisitions, and higher assets under management balance will aid BlackRock.

New Product Development, Wide Market Reach Aid Eaton (ETN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Eaton's operations in 175 countries across the world and the development of new products through ongoing R&D investments will continue to drive demand and boost profitability.

Acquisitions and Solid Cash Flows Aid Global Payments (GPN)

Per the Zacks analyst, buyouts and tie-ups added capabilities to the company's portfolio, which in turn, boosted revenues.

Electronic Arts (EA) Benefits From Solid Gaming Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Electronic Arts' top-line benefits from a burgeoning user base on the back of a sturdy gaming portfolio.

Sirius XM (SIRI) Rides on Robust Self-Pay Subscriber Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Sirius XM is benefiting from the rising number of self-pay subscribers. Strong demand for advertising solutions and robust new vehicle penetration rate are key catalysts.

New Upgrades

Marathon (MPC) Gains from Sale of Speedway Retail Unit

The Zacks analyst likes Marathon's sale of Speedway business, which provided a much-needed cash infusion and came with a supply agreement ensuring a steady revenue stream.

World Wrestling (WWE) New Content Creation to Lift Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst World Wrestling's focus on content creation, driving subscriber count, raising content rights fees and monetization of video content across digital and DTC platforms bodes well.

Whiting (WLL) to Gain from Improving Well Economics

The Zacks analyst likes Whiting Petroleum's improvement in well economics as the company continues to achieve significant reductions in its spud-to-total-depth time and well costs.

New Downgrades

Omicron-Led Labor Crunch, High Costs Hurt Alaska Air (ALK)

The Zacks analyst is worried about the disruption in operations following multiple flight cancellations. due to staff shortage and unfavorable weather. High fuel costs are hurting the bottom line.

Encompass Health (EHC) Suffers from Rising Operating Costs

Increasing operating costs due to higher labor and development expenses will eat into Encompass Health's profits, per the Zacks analyst.

Reimbursement Risks, Stiff Competition Ail Accuray (ARAY)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Accuray's operation in a tough competitive space. The possibility of Accuray's products not gaining significant market acceptance is an added issue.

