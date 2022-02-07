The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, T-Mobile US, Advanced Micro Devices, Mondelez International and Chubb

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 7, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ and Chubb Ltd. CB

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, T-Mobile and AMD

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+37% vs. +16.8%), with the momentum expected to continue following the blockbuster December-quarter results. The Zacks analyst believes that Alphabet has been benefiting from a dominant search market position, an expanding cloud footprint and a strengthening presence in the smart home market.

Alphabet reported strong fourth quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Solid momentum across search, advertising, cloud and YouTube businesses supported the results. Major updates in its search segment have been enhancing search results. Focus on AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term.

T-Mobile shares have gained +4.1% in the year to date period against the Zacks National Wireless industry’s rise of +3.3%. Post its merger with Sprint, TMUS has been offering its existing services at a discounted rate and will continue to do so for the next three years.

The Zacks analyst believes that this new entity’s network, that has 14 times more capacity than on a standalone basis, has enabled it to leapfrog the competition in network capability and customer experience.

T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G covered 210 million people and Extended Range 5G covered 94% of people at the end of 2021. TMUS operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market, though. Promotional activities to lure customers from rivals have also been weighing on its margins.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices have gained +6.9% in the last six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +2.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that AMD has been benefiting from robust performance of its Computing and Graphics, and Enterprise Embedded and Semi-Custom segments.

Increasing proliferation of AI and Machine Learning in industries like cloud, gaming and supercomputing domain remains a tailwind. Growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues on the back of robust growth across all businesses.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Mondelez International, Inc.and Chubb Ltd.

