Buckle (BKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Buckle (BKE) closed at $37.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 7.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Buckle to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $331.9 million, up 4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Buckle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Buckle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.53.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

