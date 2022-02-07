Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $77.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 11.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 13.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Boise Cascade is projected to report earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.91%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.58% higher. Boise Cascade is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boise Cascade has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.34.

Meanwhile, BCC's PEG ratio is currently 3.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

