CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $62.36, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.39 million, up 1356.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

