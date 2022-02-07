Sterling Construction (STRL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sterling Construction (STRL) closed at $27.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the civil construction company had gained 1.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 13.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Sterling Construction will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $340 million, down 2.08% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Construction. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.57% higher within the past month. Sterling Construction is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Sterling Construction is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.76.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.