AutoNation (AN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AutoNation (AN) closed at $103.57, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the auto retailer had lost 7.6% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AutoNation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.01, up 106.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.37 billion, up 10.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoNation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% higher. AutoNation is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AutoNation has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.17, which means AutoNation is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that AN has a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

