HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HP (HPQ) closed at $37.49, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had lost 2.72% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HP is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.66 billion, up 6.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $66.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.76% and +4.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. HP is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note HP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.55, so we one might conclude that HP is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that HPQ has a PEG ratio of 3.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Mini computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HPQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

