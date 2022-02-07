Triton International (TRTN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Triton International (TRTN) closed the most recent trading day at $61.10, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping container leasing company had lost 1.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Triton International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Triton International is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 51.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $413.72 million, up 22.66% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Triton International should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Triton International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Triton International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.11.

Meanwhile, TRTN's PEG ratio is currently 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

