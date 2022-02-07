Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) closed at $16.53, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.01% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lazy Days Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lazy Days Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.5%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lazy Days Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lazy Days Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Lazy Days Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.59.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

