One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) closed at $4.05, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from One Stop Systems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, One Stop Systems, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.1 million, up 22.76% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. One Stop Systems, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, One Stop Systems, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.91, which means One Stop Systems, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

