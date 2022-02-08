Elever Raises $750,000 In Pre-Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Elever, the goal-based investing app that aims to help every single person achieve their lifestyle goals, has raised $750,000 from a group of 19 angel Investors.

"We strongly believe that every person – irrespective of their financial status and understanding – has the right to improve their lifestyle by investing and achieving their goals. However, the majority of the people in India, especially non-HNIs, do not get the right, unbiased and affordable service. We are bringing an artificial intelligence-driven platform to bridge this gap in a simple and affordable manner. The funds raised will help validate product-market fit and build our team. We are lucky to have investors who believe in our vision and also have a long-term perspective," said Anshul Sharan, co-founder and CEO of Elever.

"I have invested in Elever for two main reasons. First, Elever's purpose and vision to make it simple and affordable to invest directly in market securities for non-HNIs is very inspiring and makes a great business case. Second, I have a strong trust and deep respect for the team. I am sure that promoters, thanks to their experience and skills, will be able to make their vision come to life, impacting the lives of millions," said Massimo Vita, executive director of Asia Impact SG.

Elever is a goal-based investing app fully personalized to elevate customers' financial health and achieve their financial goals. Elever does it through a unique investing process called Systematic Lifestyle Planning, which recommends, manages and tracks tailor-made diversified portfolios to achieve customers' financial goals. Elever is powered by an artificial intelligence-driven platform that uses more than 6 million data points over 15 years to club customers' present financial situation with their future goals.