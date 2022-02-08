"It Is All In The Mindset"

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A report from the Randstad Workmonitor survey, 83 percent of the Indian workforce would like to be an entrepreneur, higher than the global average of 53 percent. Putting together our annual 35under35 issue, where the featured founders come in all shapes, sizes, genders, and backgrounds, it is their childlike wonderment, curiosity, passion, risk tolerance, and faith that come to the forefront. They get up at dawn, use productivity apps, network without abandon and leave no stone unturned to achieve their goals. We spoke to these 35 young founders and found what ticks their needle and their life lessons are abridged here as learning tools for all looking to become an entrepreneur.

Entrepreneur India

Passion above all: Throw yourselves; mind, and body, into your work and any personal sacrifice to build up businesses are acceptable. There is no nine to five. There is no “work-life” and “home life.”

Time is money: You can spend a lot of time on your business every day, but using time wisely is the key. Plan your day in a way that no time is gone to waste. One needs to have discipline before getting into entrepreneurship.

Challenges are opportunities, not roadblocks: There is no way to avoid setbacks in business, they are almost a guarantee. Face challenges head-on and look for alternatives over, under, around, or through them.

Question the status quo: Never accept things the way they are. Nothing is off-limits. Don’t worry about what other people think. Break things.

Perfection is the enemy of progress: Know when to work your way around your original vision. Perfection isn’t necessary to run a successful, profitable business.

Risk it: Get your hands dirty and do things other people wouldn’t think of doing. Only, taking great risks will pay off.

Mistakes will happen: Making mistakes is healthy and normal when you follow a new path. Don’t waste time beating yourself up after making one.

Mentors are invaluable: Be an exceptional listener and communicator. Mentors will challenge your way of thinking and make you see things from a new perspective.

If you like how young entrepreneurs think, I invite you to join us for Startup 2022 on February 25. Virtually, we celebrate startup entrepreneurship and learn from founders and funders on what it will take to get there. Please find more details on https://www.entrepreneurindia.com/startup/