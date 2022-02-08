Blue Tribe Raises Investment From Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blue Tribe, the homegrown plant-based meat brand, has received investments from celebrity power couple of India, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. They are also the brand ambassadors of the foodtech company.

The celebrity couple‘s vision is in alignment with Blue Tribe, the plant-based meat in the Indian ecosystem, working on the mission to reinvent meat-consuming methods. Their products are essentially made with pea, soybean, lentils, grains and other vegetarian ingredients that mechanically extract proteins, vitamins and other nutrients, said a statement.

"Virat and I have always been animal lovers. It has been years since we decided to adopt a meat-free lifestyle. The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet. We hope that more people would like to understand the need for it and thus, help the planet and the life in it,” said actor and entrepreneur Anushka Sharma.

"At the end of the day, I'm a foodie too. I want to enjoy the kind of food I love without leaving a huge carbon footprint. I know a lot of people feel the same way. This is why I believe, if we can have a lower dependence on meat, without short changing our taste buds, there is potential for a planet-changing impact. This is where Blue Tribe is proving to be a gamechanger, striking a perfect balance between food that's really tasty and good for the planet," said cricketer and entrepreneur Virat Kohli.

“The real problem our environment faces today is that everyone thinks its protection is someone else's problem! Nonetheless, our products aim at non-vegetarian eaters who want to switch to healthier, environment-friendly products without compromising the taste of their favorite dishes. Our food experts and scientists have been successful in identifying what gives meat its unique taste and texture, and so our products will taste, look, feel and cook exactly like meat,” said Sandeep Singh co-founder, Blue Tribe.

Blue Tribe was co-founded by Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh to offer an alternative for meat in the food supply chain of India. The company is on a mission to revolutionize how India eats its meat with a team dedicated to make the world a better place through constant research and innovation in food science. It provides plant-based meat products that are every bit as natural and delicious as animal meat, while also positively impacting the environment and the planet, added the statement.