MDU Resources (MDU) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

MDU Resources Group MDU is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10 before the market opens. MDU Resources delivered a negative earnings surprise of 13.92% in the last reported quarter.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

MDU Resources’ fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from strong demand from its increasing electric and natural gas customer volume. The acquisition of Baker Rock Resources and Oregon Mainline Paving during the fourth-quarter is expected to have been accretive to earnings.

MDU Resources’ fourth-quarter results are likely to be adversely impacted by an increase in operating and maintenance expenses in the electric and natural gas distribution segment.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, indicating a decline of 1.79% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for MDU this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Earnings ESP: MDU Resources has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Currently, MDU Resources carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Stocks to Consider Investors can consider the following players from the same sector who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.

DTE Energy DTE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 10 before the market opens. DTE Energy has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.

DTE Energy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE’s 2022 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 0.23%.

Dominion Energy Inc. D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 11 before the market opens. Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.

Dominion Energy’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D’s 2022 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 6.79%.

ONE Gas Inc. OGS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 23 after the market closes. ONE Gas has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.

ONE Gas’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGS’s 2022 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 5.91%.

