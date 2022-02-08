Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:

- Zacks

SM Energy SM: This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ConocoPhillips COP: This company primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips’ shares gained 14.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ralph Lauren RL: This major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren’s shares gained 3.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report



SM Energy Company (SM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research