Harley Davidson (HOG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 41 cents. Higher-than-anticipated revenues from both Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services segments resulted in this outperformance. The bottom line also compares favorably with the loss of 63 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

The iconic motorcycle manufacturer generated consolidated revenues (including motorcycle sales and financial services revenues) of $1,016 million, up 40% from the year-earlier quarter.

Segmental Highlights

Motorcycles and Related Products: Total revenues from the Motorcycle and Related products segment, which constitute the bulk of the firm’s overall revenues, jumped 54% on a year-over-year basis to $816 million. The top line also surpassed the consensus mark of $645 million. This upside primarily resulted from an increase in wholesale shipments, favorable motorcycle unit mix and pricing. The segment’s operating loss narrowed from $196 million to $102 million in the quarter under review. The loss was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $163 million.

In the December quarter, revenues from the sale of motorcycles came in at $546 million, increasing 71% year over year. The company shipped 29,100 motorcycles worldwide, up 39%.

During the reported quarter, Harley-Davidson retailed 34,000 motorcycle units globally, up 2% year over year. Its retail motorcycle units sold in North America grew 8% to 19,600. Meanwhile, sales in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Asia Pacific and Latin America declined 7%, 2% and 16%, respectively, from the year-ago period.

Revenues for Parts & Accessories were up 13% from the prior year to $165 million and topped the consensus mark of $161 million. Revenues for General Merchandise — including Motor Clothes apparel and accessories — went up 46% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $73 million and topped the consensus mark of $48.73 million.

Financial Services: Revenues for Harley-Davidson Financial Services totaled $200.4 million, up 3.2% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $199 million. Operating income jumped to $95.1 million from the $76.7 million, thanks to lower interest expense. The metric also topped the consensus mark of $76 million.

Financial Position

In the fourth quarter of 2021, selling, general and administrative expenses came down to $259.4 million from $276.4 million witnessed in fourth-quarter 2020. The firm generated $976 million of cash from operating activities in 2021. The company paid dividends of 6 cents per share on a full-year basis in 2021.

Harley-Davidson had cash and cash equivalents of $1,874.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021, significantly down from the $3,257.2 million recorded at the end of 2020. The long-term debt decreased to $4,595.6 million from $5,932.9 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2020.

2022 Guidance

For 2022, considering that supply chain challenges will improve in the second half of the year, Harley-Davidson now forecasts a decline of 20-25% in its operating income for Financial Services. Capital expenditure for the full year is projected within $190-$220 million.

The company expects revenues from the motorcycles segment to grow in the band of 5-10% in the current year. Harley-Davidson has also kept the operating income margin expectation for the segment intact at 11-12%.

