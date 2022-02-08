These Are The Ten Biggest Companies In The Metals Industry

The metals industry is a massive industry that includes companies dealing in iron, steel, aluminum, and other intermediate metal goods. This industry is one of the biggest energy users. The COVID-19 pandemic, including lockdowns, shortage of workers and raw materials, has impacted metals production globally. But with easing restrictions and economies rebounding, the metals industry is also improving. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the metals industry.

Ten Biggest Companies In The Metals Industry

We have used the latest available revenue numbers to rank the ten biggest companies in the metals industry. For the list, we have only considered Fortune 1000 companies. Following are the ten biggest companies in the metals industry:

Worthington Industries (>$3.75 billion)

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, this company processes value-added steel and makes metal products. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has the following business segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. Its shares have lost almost 8% in the last three months and over 12% in the last one year. Worthington Industries posted a net income of more than $720 million in 2021 and over $78 million in 2020.

Allegheny Technologies (>$4.12 billion)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company makes specialty materials and components. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has the following business segments: Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) and High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC). Its shares have gained almost 31% in the last three months and almost 24% in the last one year. Allegheny Technologies posted a net loss of more than $38 million in 2021 and over $1.5 billion in 2020.

Ryerson Holding (>$4.50 billion)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Chicago, Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) processes and distributes industrial metals products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels. Its shares have lost over 26% in the last three months but are up over 47% in the last one year. Ryerson Holding posted a net loss of more than $65 million in 2020 and a net income of over $82 million in 2019.

Commercial Metals (>$5.82 billion)

Founded in 1915 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) makes, recycles and markets steel and metal products. Commercial Metals operates through the following geographical segments: North America and Europe. Its shares have lost over 2% in the last three months but are up over 52% in the last one year. Commercial Metals posted a net income of more than $410 million in 2021 and over $270 million in 2020.

AK Steel Holding (>$6.35 billion)

Founded in 1847 and headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, it is the biggest flat-rolled steel and iron ore pellet producer in North America. AK Steel’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled carbon steel, tinplate and long steel products, electrical, plate and more. The company employs more than 9,000 people.

Alcoa (>$10.43 billion)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) produces bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and has the following business segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. Its shares have gained almost 35% in the last three months and almost 193% in the last one year. Alcoa posted a net income of more than $420 million in 2021 and a net loss of over $160 million in 2020.

Steel Dynamics (>$10.46 billion)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) makes steel products and deals in metal recycling. Steel Dynamics has the following business segments: Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations and Steel Operations. Its shares have lost over 11% in the last three months, but are up almost 52% in the last one year. Steel Dynamics posted a net income of more than $3.20 billion in 2021 and over $550 million in 2020.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (>$10.97 billion)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, this company deals in metals processing services and distribution of metal products. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) offers carbon steel, titanium, alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, brass, copper, and specialty steel products. Its shares have lost over 6% in the last three months, but are up almost 24% in the last one year. Reliance Steel posted a net income of more than $360 million in 2020 and over $700 million in 2019.

United States Steel (>$12.93 billion)

Founded in 1901 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company makes and sells steel products. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has the following business segments: U.S. Steel Europe, Tubular Products and Flat-Rolled Products. Its shares have lost over 15% in the last three months, but are up almost 35% in the last one year. United States Steel posted a net income of more than $4.10 billion in 2021 and a net loss of over $1.10 billion in 2020.

Nucor (>$22.58 billion)

Founded in 1905 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company produces steel and steel products. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has the following business segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. Its shares have lost over 2% in the last three months, but are up over 100% in the last one year. Nucor posted a net income of more than $6.80 billion in 2021 and over $700 million in 2020.