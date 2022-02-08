Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 8th
CROX, PFE, and CLS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on February 8, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:
Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Pfizer Inc. Price and Consensus
Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pfizer Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Celestica CLS: This one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
