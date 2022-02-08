What's in the Offing for Mettler-Toledo's (MTD) Q4 Earnings?

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 8% in local currency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.02 billion, indicating growth of 8.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Adjusted quarterly earnings are anticipated to be $10-$10.05 per share, implying an 8-9% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $10.07 per share, suggesting a rise of 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

We note the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 8.51%.

Key Factors to Consider

Mettler-Toledo’s portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales and marketing strategies, and margin and productivity initiatives are expected to have aided the fourth-quarter performance.

The company’s solid momentum across the Laboratory and Industrial segments is expected to get reflected in the soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.

MTD’s investments in product portfolio expansion, field force, Spinnaker sales and marketing programs are likely to have driven sales growth in the Laboratory Instruments segment. Strong momentum across pharmaceutical and life sciences markets is expected to have benefited the segment in the quarter under review. The company’s strong analytical instruments portfolio is anticipated to have contributed well.

Solid COVID-related testing demand and the favorable biopharma trend are likely to have been key catalysts for the Laboratory segment in the fourth quarter.

Robust automated chemistry solutions are expected to have aided Mettler-Toledo’s momentum across the drug process development field in the quarter under discussion.

The growing momentum across the core industrial business is likely to have driven the Industrial Instruments segment’s sales in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, sluggishness in the company’s Food Retail segment is expected to get reflected in the upcoming results.

Additionally, headwinds related to the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have continued posing challenges to the company in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Softness in the product inspection business is expected to have hurt.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mettler-Toledo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Mettler-Toledo has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

