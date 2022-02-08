IDEXX's (IDXX) CAG Diagnostic Sales Gain, Cost Woe Stays

IDEXX Laboratories’ IDXX robust worldwide commercial capabilities, along with a sturdy CAG arm, have turned into key growth drivers for the company. Yet, the company is suffering from currency fluctuations along with high dependence on third-party distributors. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Over the past year, IDEXX has been outperforming its industry with respect to share price movement. The stock has risen 6.2% against an 8.2% fall of the industry. IDEXX exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Its organic revenue growth was encouraging. The top line was driven by strong sales at the CAG and Water businesses. Solid growth supported by record instrument placements, resulting in year-over-year expansion of IDEXX's global premium instrument installed base, looks encouraging.

The company witnessed continued high CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth across major regions with solid gains across its key in-clinic platforms.

CAG Diagnostic recurring revenues in the reported quarter reflected 14% growth in international regions. On a two-year basis, the average annual CAG Diagnostic recurring revenue growth was 13% overall, reflecting 17% gains in both the U.S. and international regions. Further, Global Reference Lab gains were strong, driven by solid same-store volume growth, including benefits from the expansion of IDEXX 360 program agreements.

IDEXX VetLab consumable revenues increased 15% organically in the fourth quarter, reflecting double-digit gains in the United States and continued high growth in international regions. In terms of CAG instrument placements, the quarter reflected strong gains across the United States and international regions. The company registered strong global placement gains across core platforms, with Catalyst up 8%, premium hematology up 72%, and SediVue up 20%.

On the flip side, in the fourth quarter, IDEXX’s LPD revenues declined 18.9% organically constrained by comparisons to high prior-year levels and additional impacts in China and changes in local African Swine Fever (ASF) disease management approaches, lower pork prices and changes in government requirements related to livestock infectious disease testing programs.

Further, the contraction of gross margin and escalating operating costs are concerns. Gross margin contracted 17 basis points (bps) to 56.9% on a 10.7% rise in the cost of revenues. Further, sales and marketing expenses rose 10.8%. Research and development expenses increased 16.8% in the fourth quarter.

The instrument consumables and rapid assay products in the company’s Companion Animal Group (CAG) segment are sold domestically and in certain other geographies by third-party distributors who purchase products from IDEXX and sell them to veterinary practices, which are the end users. As a result, distributor purchasing dynamics have an impact on the company’s reported sales of these products.

Distributor purchasing dynamics can be affected by many factors, which may not be directly related to the underlying end-user demand for the products. Consequently, reported results may reflect fluctuations in inventory levels held by distributors and may not necessarily mirror changes in the underlying end-user demand.

Key Picks

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that investors can consider are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST.

AMN Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16.2%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 19.5%, on average.

AMN Healthcare has outperformed its industry over the past year. AMN has gained 23.8% versus the 62% industry decline.

Henry Schein has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.8%. HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.86%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Henry Schein has gained 6.1% compared with the industry’s 1.7% rise over the past year.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.6%. West Pharmaceutical surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 29.4%.

West Pharmaceutical has outperformed its industry over the past year. WST currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

