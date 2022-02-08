The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bank of America, The Coca-Cola Co, salesforce.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific and BlackRock

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 8, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bank of America Corp. BAC, The Coca-Cola Co. KO salesforce.com, inc. CRM, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO and BlackRock, Inc. BLK.

- Zacks

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Coca Cola and salesforce

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp., The Coca-Cola Co., salesforce.com, inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Bank of America have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+47.9% vs. +31.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that efforts to improve revenues, rising loan demand, strong balance sheet and expansion into new markets are likely to aid Bank of America.

Opening new financial centers, enhancing digital capabilities, and a solid IB pipeline are other major catalysts. Impressive capital deployment activities have helped the company enhance its shareholder value. Low-interest-rate environment and normalization of trading business have been weighing on Bank of America’s margins.

(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>> )

Coca-Cola shares have gained +9.3% in the past six months against the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry’s rise of +4.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Coca-Cola continues to benefit from the ongoing recovery in markets that has led to the reopening of the away-from-home channel.

Coca-Cola’s top line in the third quarter of 2021 benefited from price/mix and an increase in concentrate sales. KO is poised to gain from accelerating investments to expand digital presence. Pressures from higher supply chain costs, including transportation and commodity costs as well as higher marketing costs continue to stress Coca-Cola’s margins.

(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>> )

Shares of salesforce have lost -29.2% in the last three months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of -12.5%, however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment on the back of the ongoing digital transformation globally.

salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing products aligned with customer needs is also driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. The recent acquisition of Slack is likely to position the company as a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space. Stiff competition, however, is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on salesforce here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and BlackRock, Inc.

